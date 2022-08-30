‘It’s the little people that are stepping up:’ Summit Church takes truck-loads of supplies to displaced families

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Summit Church in Hazard brought three truck-loads of supplies to displaced families living at Carr Creek Campground.

At least 30 families are living in state and FEMA funded campers at the campground.

Summit Church Pastor Mark Combs said his church, which has operated as a donation center since the floods happened, has had to adapt to the changing needs of a struggling community.

“The people started to contact us about needs in other areas, like school resource centers, or camp sites, where people who have lost their homes and that sort of thing, now they are having to stay at places like Carr Creek Lake,” Combs said.

Combs added it is going to take a lot of help to bounce-back from the flood.

“This is not going to be a few of us that get everyone out, if we are not all in this together, we are simply not going to make it, we all need each other right now,” said Combs.

Kayla Morton lost her home and two vehicles during the flood in Whitesburg.

“We actually had to evacuate our home. We woke up to three feet of water in our house,” she said.

Kayla said the water was over her head at times, as she helped her children through the flood waters with her husband.

“I put my three year old on his shoulder and we put our belongings in a bag and I held it over my head and we waded through the water and we walked to Walmart,” she said.

After disappointing encounters with FEMA and the Red Cross, Kayla has found hope in her community.

“The help that the majority of the people have received is from good hearted people of the community, people that live away from here, it’s individuals, it’s churches, it’s the little people that are stepping up and making us feel like we aren’t alone,” she said.

If you would like to help Summit Church in their flood relief efforts, you can go here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.