Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff for overdose victims

(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear ordered all state buildings to lower flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday.

The order is part of Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky.

According to a release from the Governor’s office, the Governor’s Mansion will be lit purple, which is the designated color of overdose awareness.

“Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on Aug. 31 each year to raise awareness of drug overdoses,” said the release.

