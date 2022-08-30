Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff for overdose victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear ordered all state buildings to lower flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday.

The order is part of Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky.

According to a release from the Governor’s office, the Governor’s Mansion will be lit purple, which is the designated color of overdose awareness.

“Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on Aug. 31 each year to raise awareness of drug overdoses,” said the release.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.