Former Ky. correctional officer pleads guilty to assaulting restrained inmate

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Department of Justice, a former eastern Kentucky correctional officer pleaded guilty to one count of depriving an inmate of his civil rights.

Jeffery T. Havens, 27, a former officer at Eastern Kentucky Correctional Center, pleaded guilty on Monday. According to his plea agreement, Havens admitted that on July 24, 2018, he and another EKCC correctional officer assaulted an inmate who had been taken to an isolated shower cell.

At the time of the assault, the inmate was unresisting, lying face-down and wearing handcuffs and leg shackles.

On July 12, in a related case, former EKCC officer Derek Mays pleaded guilty to four counts of obstruction of justice based on his efforts to cover up the same assault.

Havens is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13, 2023. He faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT Appalachia Rises
WYMT, CW Lexington to carry ‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon
Often the thieves will take a stolen truck or van, back into the store, then tie a chain to the...
String of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation
Jam session towards the end of the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water flood relief...
Country stars come together for Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water telethon
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the...
Chris Rodriguez to miss UK’s season opener
Aidan Eldridge, 18, was arrested after police say he attempted to confront a former teacher...
18-year-old brought rifle to school to ‘confront former teacher,’ police say

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Cold front moves in, showers and storms possible
The Paramount says if you recognize the man, and that information leads to them getting their...
Paramount offers concert tickets for information leading to thief
SUMMIT CHURCH
‘It’s the little people that are stepping up:’ Summit Church takes truck-loads of supplies to displaced families
Summit Church - 11:00 p.m.
Summit Church - 11:00 p.m.
Come Hell or High Water Wrap - 11:00 p.m.
Come Hell or High Water Wrap - 11:00 p.m.