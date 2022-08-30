Electric car battery factory breaks ground in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Envision AESC, an electric vehicle battery technology company, along with Gov. Andy Beshear, broke ground Tuesday on its gigafactory in the Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green.

The 30 GWh plant will create 2,000 new, skilled jobs for the region, producing battery cells and modules to power the next-generation EVs produced for multiple global automotive manufacturers.

“When Envision AESC announced plans to locate in the commonwealth four months ago, it solidified Kentucky’s place as the leader in the emerging electric-vehicle sector. Today’s groundbreaking signifies another major step forward for Envision and our state,” Beshear said. “I want to once again welcome this incredible company to Kentucky. The 2,000 jobs associated with this project will greatly benefit families throughout the region and set the foundation for even more growth in the future as we continue to build out a supplier network to serve Envision’s needs.”

Today’s groundbreaking of Envision AESC’s approximately 3 million-square-foot Kentucky operation marks the next step for one of the largest economic development projects in the state’s history.

The company will produce new generation battery cells that provide 30% more energy density than the current generation, leading to reduced charging time and increased range and efficiency for EVs.

The Bowling Green operation is expected to power up to 300,000 vehicles annually by 2027.

“Envision is delighted to join with Kentucky and Bowling Green today to break ground at the site of our new state-of-the-art gigafactory,” said Envision AESC U.S. Managing Director Jeff Deaton. “We are extremely grateful for the level of support they have shown to get us to this important point, which highlights the strength of our enduring partnership and shared ambition to be national leaders in the e-mobility transformation in the United States.

“Our new gigafactory and supporting ecosystem will provide a catalyst for further investment in the local supply chain and whole lifecycle opportunities of batteries, creating thousands of new jobs in the heart of Warren County and securing Kentucky’s leading role in the automotive industry of the future,” Deaton added. “We look forward to developing the next stages of this important project together.”

The operation will make electric vehicles more accessible and affordable for motorists by implementing high-tech capabilities to increase cost-competitiveness and technological expertise of EV battery production in Kentucky and in the United States. The gigafactory will be powered by 100% renewable energy, supplied by onsite generation, and purchased locally from the Tennessee Valley Authority.

“This groundbreaking is a monumental event for our region and is the largest investment announcement our community has ever seen,” said Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. “The economic impact of this project will generate $20 billion over the next decade, and at full employment, will generate over $233 million in new spending in the community annually.”

“We are thrilled that Envision AESC picked Bowling Green as their next home,” said Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott. “Their decision to choose us is a testament to our community, our schools, and our business community which we know Envision will be a vital and active member of for years to come”

