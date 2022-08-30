Eastern Ky. man charged with murdering 12-year-old daughter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant at a medical facility in Lexington on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office served the warrant on Stacy Collins. Deputies charged Collins with the murder of his 12-year-old daughter, Stacia Collins.

Collins was arrested in early August based on a case where he was found with what was believed to be a self-inflicted gun wound. Shortly after investigators found him, they found his daughter’s body almost two miles away.

Sheriff Doug Saylor said the investigation is ongoing, and his deputies will stop at nothing to ensure justice is served.

“[We are] following any and every lead that has come before us during this, we have full intentions of prosecuting who we find to be responsible for this to the fullest extent of the law,” said Saylor.

The case’s lead investigator, Deputy Tim Clark, said more charges could be added in the weeks to come.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.