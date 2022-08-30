Dollywood recycles plastic from 250,000 cigarette butts

The cigarette butts were collected at the park over the last year.
Dollywood staff store the collected butts until a bulk shipment can be sent for the cigarettes'...
Dollywood staff store the collected butts until a bulk shipment can be sent for the cigarettes' plastic to be recycled.(Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood partnered with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful to gather and recycle the plastic of 250,000 cigarette butts.

To start the process, 26 cigarette receptacles were delivered to Dollywood to collect the butts. Dollywood staff regularly emptied the receptacles until the boxes were full and ready to be sent off to a shipping facility in New Jersey.

Two benches made of cigarette plastic have been gifted to the theme park by KTNRB as a token of gratitude. They were installed near the River Rampage ride.

Representatives from the groups that made Dollywood's massive cigarette plastic recycling...
Representatives from the groups that made Dollywood's massive cigarette plastic recycling project possible pose with a bench made from recycled cigarette plastic.(Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful)

“Dollywood has been recognized as one of the most beautiful theme parks in the world due, in part, to the beauty of East Tennessee,” said Carol Agee, Dollywood Sr. Manager of Community Affairs and Strategic Alliances. “It is vital for us to maintain this beauty by caring for our natural surroundings. Through our partnership with KTNRB, we are able to take hundreds of thousands of cigarette butts and remove them from the waste stream.”

The project is still underway. To date, more than 275,000 cigarette butts have been recycled in the seven-state effort, making Dollywood the largest recycler in KTNRB’s Cigarette Litter Prevention Program.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Collins
Eastern Ky. man charged with murdering 12-year-old daughter
Jam session towards the end of the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water flood relief...
Country stars come together for Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water telethon
Kimber Wilson
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville
Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen
Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen
File image
Former Ky. correctional officer pleads guilty to assaulting restrained inmate

Latest News

Sunny skies
August ends with sunshine and cooler temperatures
Johnson County man arrested for murder of his daughter - 11:00 p.m.
Johnson County man arrested for murder of his daughter - 11:00 p.m.
Knott County Farmers Market - 11:00 p.m.
Knott County Farmers Market - 11:00 p.m.
Kimber Wilson
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville
KNOTT FARMERS MARKET
Several Eastern Kentucky farmer’s markets offering free produce following the floods