Country stars come together for Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water telethon

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Several country music stars were on hand Monday evening for the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water flood benefit telethon at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

Among those in attendance included host T. Graham Brown, the duo Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth, and Taylor Austin Dye. There were also performances and messages from Wynonna Judd, Lee Greenwood and others.

WYMT’s Dakota Makres was at the event and will have much more Monday evening on Mountain News at 11.

