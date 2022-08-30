Cold front moves in, showers and storms possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Keep your rain gear handy today. You will likely need it at times.

Today and Tonight

Clouds will be around for your morning drive or trip to the bus stop. There might even be a few scattered showers or storms out there. The umbrella will be your friend off and on today. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 70s and most folks won’t make it. Some of the storms today could feature some gusty wind and some brief heavy rain. Keep an eye on them and have a way to get alerts in case they are issued.

The good news is after some early rain chances tonight, the skies will gradually clear overnight. That means fog is likely to start your Wednesday. Lows will drop to around 60.

Extended Forecast

We will wrap up August on a very nice note on Wednesday. Look for lots of sunshine and highs in the low 80s, which is below average for this time of year. Dew points will be way down too thanks to the cold front. Lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Meteorological fall starts Thursday with the first day of September. While the temperatures will trend upward a bit, it will not feel too warm. Most of us will top out in the mid-80s before dropping into the low-60s as the fall preview continues.

That trend starts to wind down a little as the mugginess increases along with the air temperature on Friday. Both Thursday and Friday are trending drier, so it will likely be this weekend before we see more rain. Highs Friday will be in the upper 80s so stay cool if you’re heading out to high school football games. Lows will bottom out in the upper 60s.

Scattered chances for showers and storms return to the forecast for Labor Day weekend. Highs will trend cooler toward the holiday itself, going from the upper 80s on Saturday to the low 80s on Monday.

