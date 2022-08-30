Cold front moves in, showers and storms possible

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:01 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Keep your rain gear handy today. You will likely need it at times.

Today and Tonight

Clouds will be around for your morning drive or trip to the bus stop. There might even be a few scattered showers or storms out there. The umbrella will be your friend off and on today. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 70s and most folks won’t make it. Some of the storms today could feature some gusty wind and some brief heavy rain. Keep an eye on them and have a way to get alerts in case they are issued.

The good news is after some early rain chances tonight, the skies will gradually clear overnight. That means fog is likely to start your Wednesday. Lows will drop to around 60.

Extended Forecast

We will wrap up August on a very nice note on Wednesday. Look for lots of sunshine and highs in the low 80s, which is below average for this time of year. Dew points will be way down too thanks to the cold front. Lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Meteorological fall starts Thursday with the first day of September. While the temperatures will trend upward a bit, it will not feel too warm. Most of us will top out in the mid-80s before dropping into the low-60s as the fall preview continues.

That trend starts to wind down a little as the mugginess increases along with the air temperature on Friday. Both Thursday and Friday are trending drier, so it will likely be this weekend before we see more rain. Highs Friday will be in the upper 80s so stay cool if you’re heading out to high school football games. Lows will bottom out in the upper 60s.

Scattered chances for showers and storms return to the forecast for Labor Day weekend. Highs will trend cooler toward the holiday itself, going from the upper 80s on Saturday to the low 80s on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT Appalachia Rises
WYMT, CW Lexington to carry ‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon
Often the thieves will take a stolen truck or van, back into the store, then tie a chain to the...
String of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation
Jam session towards the end of the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water flood relief...
Country stars come together for Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water telethon
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the...
Chris Rodriguez to miss UK’s season opener
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - August 29, 2022
First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - August 29, 2022
Evan Hatter's forecast at 6 - 8/29/22
Evan Hatter's forecast at 6 - 8/29/22
WYMT First Alert Weather
Brief heavy rain possible with spotty to scattered storms
Rainy and Stormy Weather
Approaching front brings rain chances back into the forecast