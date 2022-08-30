Berea College pledges more than $1 million for EKY flood relief

(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson and Lexington Herald-Leader
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BEREA, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one college are planning a large donation to ongoing flood relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Berea College will donate more than $1 million from their reserve fund to three different organizations.

They include the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky to help with urgent needs, donations to affected school systems and the Mountain Association to assist businesses in the rebuilding effort.

In an interview with the newspaper, Berea College President Lyle Roelofs said this donation is because of the college’s dedication and relationship to Appalachia.

We are not sure how much money will go to each beneficiary.

