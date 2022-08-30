ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Aleiah Beth Coleman

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Aleiah Beth Coleman.

Aleiah was a senior at East Ridge High School, where she held a 4.3 GPA.

She was accepted into the Early College Academy at the end of her sophomore year and has been taking college classes ever since. She also made the Dean’s list in her first semester of college classes.

Congratulations, Aleiah!

