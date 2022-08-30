ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Aleiah Beth Coleman

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Aleiah Beth Coleman.

Aleiah was a senior at East Ridge High School, where she held a 4.3 GPA.

She was accepted into the Early College Academy at the end of her sophomore year and has been taking college classes ever since. She also made the Dean’s list in her first semester of college classes.

Congratulations, Aleiah!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.