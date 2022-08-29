‘We hope by Sunday we have everybody in the county back on water’: Mayor gives Perry County water update

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Mayor of Hazard, Happy Mobelini said he hopes for water to be restored in all of Perry County by Sunday.

“They said it was going to be six to nine months maybe even a year before we could get water to everyone in the county, and in less than a month out of 9,000 customers we have between 30 and 40 customers without water,” said Mobelini. “Most of those, probably 35 of those are in the Buckhorn area.”

Mobelini said crews were working on Monday to restore the water near Feb Fork Road, and they will be working near Gays Creek on Tuesday.

He also said there is still a water boil advisory in some places in Perry County, and when the water is restored in the Buckhorn area there will be a water advisory there as well.

“Our water crews have been working day and night ever since the storm on July the 27th, but we could not have done this without all of the help from around the state,” said Mobelini.

