Top 5 Plays - August 29, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With a new season of Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime, comes the return of Top 5 Plays presented by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services.

No. 5 - South Laurel’s Bradley Elza returns a fumble for a touchdown

No. 4 - Williamsburg’s Sydney Bowen scores a game-deciding two-point conversion

No. 3 - Belfry’s Dre Young outshines Bourbon County in 52-yard touchdown run

No. 2 - Johnson Central’s Zack McCoart takes off for a 64-yard touchdown

No. 1 - Pike Central’s Matt Anderson reverses field for a 53-yard score

