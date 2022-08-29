Top 5 Plays - August 29, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With a new season of Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime, comes the return of Top 5 Plays presented by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services.

No. 5 - South Laurel’s Bradley Elza returns a fumble for a touchdown

No. 4 - Williamsburg’s Sydney Bowen scores a game-deciding two-point conversion

No. 3 - Belfry’s Dre Young outshines Bourbon County in 52-yard touchdown run

No. 2 - Johnson Central’s Zack McCoart takes off for a 64-yard touchdown

No. 1 - Pike Central’s Matt Anderson reverses field for a 53-yard score

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.