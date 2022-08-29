Students in Perry, Breathitt County Schools return to class

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday was the first day back for students in Perry and Breathitt County Schools.

The start date was delayed due to the flood, but now that students are back, school brings a sense of normalcy to them.

“It’s really important to have them here, have them interacting with peers, doing the teenage things that they haven’t gotten to do in so long for many different reasons,” Michelle Ritchie, principal at Perry County Central High School, said.

From primary school students to seniors in high school, students will get a chance to bond over tough times.

“I’ve heard one of the kids talking and one of the things they’ve really liked is they can share their stories with each other already today. Regardless if they’re house, if water got close to it or it took their house away, everybody has a story from this flood,” Jason Fugate, principal at Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School, said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary had 80 students that lost everything in the flood. In response, they made 80 tubs that ended up filled with donations.

“At least five outfits. A pair of shoes, underwear, socks, just whatever. Those tubs were full,” Fugate said.

With attendance, teachers are also able to see how many students are absent and may need further help.

“One of the reasons that we wanted to make sure we started school back is that there’s probably students out there that we don’t know need resources, and if they didn’t show up to school we can go out and look for them,” Ritchie said.

Buckhorn School and Robinson Elementary students will return to class on September 6.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.