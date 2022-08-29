Students in Perry, Breathitt County Schools return to class

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday was the first day back for students in Perry and Breathitt County Schools.

The start date was delayed due to the flood, but now that students are back, school brings a sense of normalcy to them.

“It’s really important to have them here, have them interacting with peers, doing the teenage things that they haven’t gotten to do in so long for many different reasons,” Michelle Ritchie, principal at Perry County Central High School, said.

From primary school students to seniors in high school, students will get a chance to bond over tough times.

“I’ve heard one of the kids talking and one of the things they’ve really liked is they can share their stories with each other already today. Regardless if they’re house, if water got close to it or it took their house away, everybody has a story from this flood,” Jason Fugate, principal at Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School, said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary had 80 students that lost everything in the flood. In response, they made 80 tubs that ended up filled with donations.

“At least five outfits. A pair of shoes, underwear, socks, just whatever. Those tubs were full,” Fugate said.

With attendance, teachers are also able to see how many students are absent and may need further help.

“One of the reasons that we wanted to make sure we started school back is that there’s probably students out there that we don’t know need resources, and if they didn’t show up to school we can go out and look for them,” Ritchie said.

Buckhorn School and Robinson Elementary students will return to class on September 6.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LD GORMAN
Prominent Hazard businessman L.D. Gorman dies
Eastern Kentucky University officials release statement on head coach Walt Wells
Two women haven't been seen since the night of deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County
Whitley County Sheriff
EKY sheriff’s department warning businesses of ATM robberies
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say

Latest News

The plane crashed just before 1:00 p.m. Monday, according to Campbell County officials.
1 dead following plane crash near Campbell County Airport, report says
Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells, right, discusses a call with a referee during the first...
EKU head coach Walt Wells recovering after cardiac episode
Dakota live with Tyler Booth
Dakota live with Tyler Booth
Summit Church - Keaton
Summit Church - Keaton
Southern Kentucky ATM thefts - Phil
Southern Kentucky ATM thefts - Phil