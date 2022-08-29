String of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation.

The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple different stores in several counties.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes.

Knox County has been hit at least three times within the last month by the crew. Three stores in three different parts of the county have been hit and the way the ATMs are stolen is always the same.

Often the thieves will take a stolen truck or van, back into the store, then tie a chain to the ATM and pull it out. Several of the thefts were caught on surveillance video:

The Whitley County sheriff says the suspect tried to do the same thing at a store just off Interstate 75 exit 15. That one they stole a truck in Corbin that they backed in and in one of the crimes a church van was even used.

The sheriff in Whitley County also told us he received word that another store, just across the border in Tennessee, off Interstate 75, was also hit over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.