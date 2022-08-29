Governor Andy Beshear announces $2.4 million for safety, infrastructure in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear was in Lawrence County to award funding for safety and infrastructure projects in the area.

The plans for the $2.4 million in funding are to build a new walking and biking path, renovate a fire station, build a fire station and install waterlines to more than 55 homes.

“All of this funding will improve the health and safety of Kentuckians, and nothing is more important to me than that,” Gov. Beshear said. “Whether it’s through pedestrian safety near a school, new and improved stations for our first responders or providing clean water to unserved communities, these projects are moving Kentucky forward.”

The money is from several grants and state programs, including the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and the Community Development Block Grant.

