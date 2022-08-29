EKU names acting head football coach

RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan has announced Garry McPeek as the acting head coach of EKU football, effective immediately.

“These are not the circumstances in which we hoped to be operating within,” said Roan. “That said, the appointment of Coach McPeek as acting head coach allows the team to move forward in the most efficient, least disruptive manner possible. Coach McPeek is wholly dedicated to Coach Wells’ team-first philosophy and will do an outstanding job of leading and supporting a terrific staff of coordinators, assistant coaches, and support personnel. Our staff and I look forward to assisting him throughout this process for the benefit of the young men who make up our team.”

McPeek joined the EKU staff in February of 2021 as the assistant director of football operations. He served as the director of football operations during the 2021 season and was promoted last offseason to chief of staff.

“I’m honored that our administration has the confidence in me to step in during this critical time,” said McPeek. “Our main focus is Coach Wells and his health, and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. We’ve got great players and great coaches who have put a lot of work into this program. I’ll just try to guide the ship and keep it between the navigational buoys.”

McPeek’s appointment comes after head coach Walt Wells suffered a cardiac episode on Sunday morning.

McPeek has more than 30 years of football experience. Before coming to Richmond, he served as the offensive line coach at Valdosta High School during the 2020 season, helping the team reach the GHSA 6A semifinals.

From July 2015 to January 2019, McPeek was an assistant coach and athletic director in the Fayette County public school system. He launched the athletics program at Frederick Douglass High School and helped the team reach the state championship game.

McPeek was the offensive coordinator at Fannin County High School in Blue Ridge, Georgia during the 2014 season. He served as athletic director and principal at Fairview High School in Ashland, Kentucky from 2007 to 2014. During the 2004, 2005 and 2006 seasons, McPeek was the assistant principal and offensive coordinator at Boyd County High School.

In three seasons as the head coach at Lawrence County High School from 2001 to 2003, McPeek led the team to a 28-5 record. From July 1998 to June 2001, McPeek was the athletic director and assistant football coach at Russell High School.

McPeek spent two stints on the staff of the Kentucky Horseman Arena Football Team from 2002 to 2006 and 2008 to 2010. He helped the team win four conference titles and a national championship.

