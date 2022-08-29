Chris Rodriguez to miss UK’s season opener

FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the...
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Rodriguez was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A long rumored move is now somewhat official.

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez was not included on the depth chart for the Wildcats’ first game of the season against Miami (OH). UK head coach Mark Stoops confirmed that he will be out for the game, but would not clarify how many games he would miss.

“I expect a few of them to have multiple-game suspensions. But I don’t know. I’ll address it next week,” Stoops said in his Monday news conference.

The decision comes after Rodriguez pled guilty to DUI charges in July, after being arrested for careless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol in May.

Kavosiey Smoke and Ramon Jefferson were listed as running backs on the Wildcats’ depth chart this week.

