Brief heavy rain possible with spotty to scattered storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A very late summer pattern continues as we begin to close out meteorological summer this week: plenty of warm and humid air combined with scattered storms.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

A cold front is a knock-knock-knocking on our door this afternoon and evening, sparking the potential for showers and storms in the warm and muggy airmass in place. Best chances for anything on the strong side look to be across portions of the bluegrass, but some gusty winds and heavy rain can’t be ruled out at any point as these storms move through the region. Chances wane but don’t diminish completely overnight as our front still needs to move through. Lows fall back into the middle 60s.

We’re back to stormy skies quickly by tomorrow morning as showers and storms quickly form in the soupy air ahead of our frontal boundary. Severe weather doesn’t look to be a huge concern, but again some gusty winds and heavy rain leading to localized high water concerns can never be ruled out. With clouds and showers around, highs should stay in the lower to middle 80s. Storms start to diminish overnight as our boundary pushes through the region. It’ll be fog a-plenty into early Wednesday morning as lows fall back into the lower to middle 60s.

Midweek and Beyond

Things look to improve greatly as we head through the middle and end of the week. Sunshine looks to return to the forecast as drier air filters in behind our cold front on Wednesday. Dew points should continue to drop throughout the day as highs climb into the lower 80s. All-in-all a pretty nice improvement!

Drier air continues into the days on Thursday and Friday as warmer air filters back into the region. Plenty of sunshine is in our future on these days as well as highs climb back into the lower and middle 80s. This could set the stage for a few more scattered storms developing as we head into the holiday weekend...we’ll keep an eye on it.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.