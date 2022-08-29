Beacons of Hope Women’s Residential Treatment Center opens in Hazard

Beacons of Hope
Beacons of Hope(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, the Beacons of Hope Women’s Residential Center in Hazard opened its doors. The treatment center offers opportunities to those in recovery without having to travel far from home.

This facility is a spin-off program of Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky’s Pregnancy and Beyond Program, which focuses on pregnant women in recovery. Those with Primary Care say this sixteen-bed facility will prevent women from traveling to Harlan, Paintsville or to other treatment facilities across the region to receive care.

”We know that we have obstacles and there are negative connotations to substance abuse, but we’re looking for major positive outcomes with our endeavors here,” said Beacons of Hope CEO Barry Martin.

Those with Primary Care said this facility is just one of several that will be built in the next year, including a men’s facility and a withdrawal center which will be located next to the women’s facility to create a Beacons of Hope treatment campus.

