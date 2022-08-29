Approaching front brings rain chances back into the forecast

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the first half of your Monday looks pretty good, the back half and Tuesday will be a different story.

Today and Tonight

As per usual this time of the year, some patchy dense fog will likely greet you as you head out the door this morning. It will be a milder start to the day, with temperatures near 70 in most locations. Sunshine will be around after the fog lifts and temperatures will top out near 90 this afternoon. We, unfortunately, did break our streak of no 90-degree days in the month of August on Sunday. So close. Still, we didn’t do too bad!

The deeper into the day we get, the more the clouds increase and the better the rain chances get. Scattered chances will carry us through the evening and overnight hours as lows drop to around 70.

Extended Forecast

The front we talked about in the headline will be here Tuesday and it will likely send our temperature readings tumbling for a couple of days. Scattered showers and storms will be around throughout the day and into the first part of the night before starting to wrap up. Highs will only top out in the low 80s before dropping into the low 60s. Some of those storms could pack a bit of a punch with some strong winds and locally heavy rain. Stay weather aware and have a way to get alerts if they are issued.

Wednesday and Thursday to wrap up August and start meteorological fall look AMAZING. Look for sunshine and lower dew points both days with highs only in the low 80s on Wednesday and mid-80s on Thursday. Lows both nights will be near 60.

Enjoy it, because the heat starts to turn right back up by Friday with mainly sunny skies and a stray chance for a passing shower. We jump right back to around 90 for a daytime high. Summer is not giving up without a fight.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.