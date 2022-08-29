7-year-old girl killed by 400-pound stone statue at hotel while on European vacation

People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later...
People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later at a Munich hospital.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A girl who was on vacation from Italy with her parents has died after a stone statue fell on her at a hotel in Munich, German police said Sunday.

The 7-year-old was hit by the roughly 440-pound statue in the courtyard of the hotel on Friday evening, police said. People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later at a Munich hospital.

It wasn’t clear why the statue toppled over. Police said an investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LD GORMAN
Prominent Hazard businessman L.D. Gorman dies
Eastern Kentucky University officials release statement on head coach Walt Wells
Two women haven't been seen since the night of deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County
Whitley County Sheriff
EKY sheriff’s department warning businesses of ATM robberies
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say

Latest News

FILE - The White House said Biden on Monday spoke to the leaders of the veterans-led...
Biden calls Afghan war vets ahead of withdrawal anniversary
The biannual trade-in event has seen 1.97 million car seats recycled since 2016, resulting in...
Target’s car seat trade-in event is coming back soon
Sheila O'Leary reacts during her trial, June 22, 2022, at the Lee County Clerk of Court in Fort...
Vegan mom gets life in prison for starvation death of son
FILE - Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in...
Atlanta prosecutor: Gang targeted celebrities, influencers