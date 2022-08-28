Shelby Valley blows out Pike Central 59-7 in final Pike County Bowl game

Shelby Valley's Anthony Pallotta, who led the Wildcats in receiving in 2020, announced that he will return for a redo year.
By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a night for the Wildcats in the last game of the Pike County Bowl.

Shelby Valley scored 45 first half points en route to a 59-7 win over Pike Central late Saturday night.

With the win, the Wildcats secure their fourth straight against the Hawks. They’ll host Floyd Central on Friday in their first home game of the season.

