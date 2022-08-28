Remote Area Medical hosts free popup clinic in Pike County

LICK CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the weekend, East Ridge High School in Pike County transformed into a one-stop-shop for community members in need of health care.

“I’m glad that this service is available for this area because there’s a lot of people in this area that don’t have like transportation or the finances to be able to get vision or dental care,” said Nola Skeens, who received vision care at the clinic.

The Tennessee-based organization, Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps (RAM), held a pop-up clinic Saturday and Sunday, providing medical, vision and dental services to people free of charge.

“We see a lot of people that have been in pain for a long time, they have a tooth that’s hurting them or they can’t see to drive and to be able to provide relief for them is honestly indescribable,” said Kim Faulkinbury, RAM Clinic Coordinator.

The doctors, dentists and optometrists at the clinic are all volunteers from the University of Louisville, University of Pikeville and other organizations.

The clinic included the help of volunteers like Dr. Kyle Chaney who went to high school at East Ridge.

“I’m happy to be here, happy to be back and I feel like we done a lot of good this weekend,” said Dr. Chaney.

Volunteers say they were happy to give back to several community members who have been impacted by the flood.

“I’m originally from Buckhorn, Kentucky, and we got hit hard too,” said Dr. Brittany Varney, optometrist with UPIKE’S Kentucky College of Optometry. “I just feel for those who have lost everything and if giving their eyesight back to them is a part of getting them on the right track and getting them recovered and recuperated, then I think its just a small part we can play in that.”

If you are interested in volunteering with RAM or would like to host a RAM pop-up clinic in your community, you can visit RAM’s website.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.