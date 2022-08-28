Honoring a hero: Procession for fallen K-9 officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Law enforcement officers and the community from around the area came together to honor a Charleston K9 Officer shot and killed in the line of duty.

Charleston K-9 Officer Axel was escorted to Cooke’s Crematoriums.

A procession was held Sunday afternoon after Axel was shot and killed. (WSAZ)

Axel was shot and killed Saturday night on East Point Drive in Charleston.

He saved the life of his partner Ptl. Clendenin, and Ptl. Childress as they pursued with a “fleeing felon who as armed with a gun and trying to escape.”

Several neighboring K9 units came to pay their respects.

Several neighboring K9 units paid their respects for Axel. (WSAZ)

To honor Axel, Kanawha County and the City of Charleston ordered flags to be lowered at half staff.

Flags will remain at half-staff through the day of services that have not been set.

