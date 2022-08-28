Higher rain chances return to start the new work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms are possible as we start the new work week, but some beautiful weather looks to return by midweek!

Tonight through Monday night

Another mild and muggy night is in store across the mountains. Low temperatures only bottom out in the upper-60s and lower-70s. A stray shower can not be ruled out overnight, but most of us will be dry. Patchy fog will be possible, especially late tonight and early Monday. Give yourself plenty of time as you head out the door Monday morning.

Above-average temperatures continue into Monday. Highs top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s in spots. Spotty showers and storms will be possible, especially during the afternoon and evening.

The forecast does not change much into Monday night. Spotty showers and storms will be possible under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Soggy Tuesday, Then Beautiful Weather Returns

You may need the rain gear at times on Tuesday as showers and storms will be possible. Temperatures will be cooler under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs only reach the lower-80s with lows falling into the lower-60s.

The weather looks absolutely gorgeous on Wednesday and Thursday!

We look to stay dry under plenty of sunshine and blue sky on both days. Temperatures will be cooler and humidity will be lower. Highs top out in the lower-80s, and lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s. Be sure to get out and enjoy!

Extended Forecast

The heat and humidity will quickly return by Friday and next weekend.

Highs soar into the upper-80s as we close out the work week. We stay partly cloudy. Lows fall into the upper-60s.

An isolated shower or storm is possible on Saturday and Sunday. It will be warm on both days with highs topping out in the upper-80s. Lows fall into the upper-60s.

