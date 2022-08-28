EKY sheriff’s department warning businesses of ATM robberies

Whitley County Sheriff
Whitley County Sheriff(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department are asking local businesses with ATMs to make sure their security measures are working properly.

Officials said they are monitoring a group of thieves who have damaged and stolen from ATMs around Whitley, Laurel and Knox Counties.

“The thefts are occurring after the business has closed. We are actively patrolling multiple gas stations and convenience stores,” officials added.

If you have any information about the thefts or notice anything suspicious, you can call your local sheriff’s department. The phone numbers are listed below:

  • Whitley Dispatch: 606-549-6017
  • Laurel Dispatch: 606-878-7000
  • Knox Dispatch: 606-546-3441

