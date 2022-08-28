Eastern Kentucky University officials release statement on head coach Walt Wells
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Eastern Kentucky University released a statement Sunday afternoon on head football coach Walt Wells.
Officials said Wells had a “medical episode” while at work Sunday morning.
“He is under the care of medical providers,” officials added.
No further details were released.
