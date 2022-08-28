Eastern Kentucky University officials release statement on head coach Walt Wells

(WKYT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Eastern Kentucky University released a statement Sunday afternoon on head football coach Walt Wells.

Officials said Wells had a “medical episode” while at work Sunday morning.

“He is under the care of medical providers,” officials added.

No further details were released.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LD GORMAN
Prominent Hazard businessman L.D. Gorman dies
Two women haven't been seen since the night of deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents.
Attempted child abduction caught on camera

Latest News

Shelby Valley's Anthony Pallotta, who led the Wildcats in receiving in 2020, announced that he...
Shelby Valley blows out Pike Central 59-7 in final Pike County Bowl game
Cumberlands held on 30-6 to keep the Brass Lantern.
Cumberlands pulls away from Union 30-6 to keep Brass Lantern
Comeback comes up short for Pikeville in Community Trust WYMT Pike County Bowl
37th annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT-TV Pike County Bowl
Community Trust WYMT Pike County Bowl: Belfry soundly cracks the Colonels