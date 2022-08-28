Cumberlands pulls away from Union 30-6 to keep Brass Lantern

By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - College football is back in the mountains with a game between Union and the Cumberlands.

The battle for the Brass Lantern was a dog fight on the first half, ending in a score of 7-6 with the Patriots on top.

The second half was a different story all together, with the Pats putting up 16 in the third, in route to a 30-6 victory.

This win would be the eighth home opener victory in the last nine for the Cumberlands.

New head coach Shan Housekeeper had the ideal start to his first season with the Patriots.

“The biggest goal for us was just to come out with a win,” said Housekeeper. “I thought our kids played hard in the second half. They responded well, so it’s good, we got a lot of growing to do, we got a lot of improvements to make but it gives us a starting point.”

The Cumberlands head to North Carolina on Sept. 10 in a match against St. Andrew’s University.

