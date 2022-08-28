Cookeville family creates memento to remember 2020 tornado

One family is remembering the tornado that killed 25 people in a special way.
Cookeville family remembers 2020 tornado
Cookeville family remembers 2020 tornado(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cookeville family decided to use some of the debris from the Cookeville tornado to remember the storm that changed their lives forever. It was a storm Sheila Chaffin and her family heard in the dark of night without any warning.

“Like everyone else, March 2, 2020, here in Cookeville was a devastating time,” Chaffin said.

Chaffin was awoken by her daughter that day and saw the neighborhood disappearing before their eyes.

“Just a couple of houses behind us, we had neighbors who lost their lives,” Chaffin said.

However, Chaffin and her family were spared from any deaths. What could’ve been a close call, though, involved a piece of wood.

“I found this large 2x4, and it had actually blown through our bedroom window, and it landed pretty close to where I slept,” Chaffin said.

She realized the board could’ve killed her on that day, but she decided to make it a memento to remember what happened.

“This board is going to mean a lot to me in the future,” Chaffin said.

After years of thinking about it, she asked her friend to put ‘Amazing Grace’ on the board with the date of the Cookeville tornado.

“I just thought it was God’s grace that saved my family,” Chaffin said.

The Chaffin household sustained some damage, and the family had to live in a hotel for a few months while it got fixed. Chaffin said God’s grace protected her on that day.

“What is important in life is not exactly what you collect, but what you scatter and to always be a good person and to love people well,” Chaffin said.

The Cookeville tornado is considered one of the deadliest tornadoes in Tennessee’s history.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LD GORMAN
Prominent Hazard businessman L.D. Gorman dies
Eastern Kentucky University officials release statement on head coach Walt Wells
Two women haven't been seen since the night of deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County
Whitley County Sheriff
EKY sheriff’s department warning businesses of ATM robberies
An 8-year-old found a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina.
‘Find of a lifetime’: 8-year-old discovers giant prehistoric shark tooth

Latest News

Rainy and Stormy Weather
Approaching front brings rain chances back into the forecast
Appalachian Writers Workshop authors read their works to a Lexington crowd, raising funds for...
Appalachian Writers Workshop helps raise funds for flooded Knott Co. school
The Marco Shemwell Foundation hosted a birthday box bash to honor his life and give back to the...
Birthday box bash to celebrate Marco Shemwell’s life while giving back to the community
Remote Area Medical hosts free popup clinic in Pike County
K9 officer Axel was shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday evening.
Honoring a hero: Procession for fallen K-9 officer