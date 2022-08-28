Comeback comes up short for Pikeville in Community Trust WYMT Pike County Bowl

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a comeback attempt for the ages, but it wasn’t quite enough for the Panthers.

Covington Catholic capitalized on early scoring opportunities to escape the Community Trust WYMT Pike County Bowl with a 27-19 win over Pikeville.

With the loss, the Panthers fall to 0-2 for the first time since 2009. It is head coach Chris McNamee’s first-ever 0-2 start.

