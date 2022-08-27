‘We’ve seen resiliency’: Benefit concert in Hazard raises money for flood relief

HEALING TO THE HOLLER
HEALING TO THE HOLLER(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Aug. 26, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday evening, folks hit Main Street in Hazard to enjoy local music and raise money for flood relief.

The ‘Healing to the Holler’ flood benefit concert raised money for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky’s flood relief efforts.

The concert featured local artists like The Local Honeys, Ben Fugate and The Burning Trash Band, Laidback Country Picker and more.

Event organizer Stacie Fugate said she was inspired by what she saw in her community.

“We’ve seen resiliency from our people. We know that they are strong, and we really just wanted an event where we could come together and celebrate that and raise money at the same time.” She said.

For more information on the foundation click here.

