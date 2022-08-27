Summer sizzle continues this weekend, watching showers and storms early next week

Sunny skies
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Above-average temperatures stick around through the weekend. Take those heat precautions seriously!

Tonight through Sunday night

The weather looks quiet for most of us through tonight. A stray shower is possible early in the evening, but overnight is looking calm. Temperatures bottom out in the mid-and-upper-60s. Patchy fog could be an issue for some, especially late tonight and early Sunday morning.

Another scorcher is in store on Sunday. High temperatures soar into the upper-80s and lower-90s in spots! Be sure to take those heat precautions seriously if you plan to be outside for a long period of time. Interesting to note, the NWS in Jackson has not hit 90° in the month of August. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon and evening.

Into Sunday night, the forecast does not change too much. A stray shower is possible, but most of us stay dry under a partly cloudy sky. It will be mild as lows only fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Higher Rain Chances Return

We are watching for higher rain chances to return by the start of the work week.

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Monday under a mix of Sun and clouds. It will be another warm day with highs reaching the upper-80s. Overnight lows fall into the upper-60s.

Showers and storms are likely on Tuesday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures top out in the mid-80s, and overnight lows fall into the mid-60s.

An isolated shower or storm is possible Wednesday, especially early in the day. However, sunshine returns by the afternoon. Highs will be cooler! We only top out in the lower-80s. Overnight lows fall into the lower-60s.

Extended Forecast

The extended forecast is not looking bad.

Thursday and Friday are looking quiet with mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures look to stay cooler. Highs reach the lower-80s, and lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Models are trending warmer by next weekend. Temperatures look to creep back into the upper-80s by Saturday with an isolated shower or storm possible.

