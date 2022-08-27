Scores from around the bluegrass after week two of high school football
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Week two of the high school football season saw the annual Pike County Bowl and more.
No. 9 Knox Central 32, No. 8 Bell County 28
Harlan 22, East Ridge 16 (PCB)
Beechwood 46, Paintsville 7
Betsy Layne 14, Morgan County 12
Clay County 42, Leslie County 32
Corbin 42, Whitley County 13
David Crockett (TN) 35, Letcher Central 0
Estill County 38, South Laurel 15
Frankfort 52, Lynn Camp 0
Johnson Central 55, Fern Creek 19
Pineville 48, Fairview 0
Prestonsburg 26, Magoffin County 18
Pulaski County 55, Wayne County 20
Rockcastle County 27, East Jessamine 17
Southwestern 59, West Jessamine 20
Williamsburg 22, Middlesboro 21
