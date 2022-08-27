Scores from around the bluegrass after week two of high school football

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Week two of the high school football season saw the annual Pike County Bowl and more.

No. 9 Knox Central 32, No. 8 Bell County 28

Harlan 22, East Ridge 16 (PCB)

Beechwood 46, Paintsville 7

Betsy Layne 14, Morgan County 12

Clay County 42, Leslie County 32

Corbin 42, Whitley County 13

David Crockett (TN) 35, Letcher Central 0

Estill County 38, South Laurel 15

Frankfort 52, Lynn Camp 0

Johnson Central 55, Fern Creek 19

Pineville 48, Fairview 0

Prestonsburg 26, Magoffin County 18

Pulaski County 55, Wayne County 20

Rockcastle County 27, East Jessamine 17

Southwestern 59, West Jessamine 20

Williamsburg 22, Middlesboro 21

