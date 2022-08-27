Pike County Bowl: Belfry soundly cracks the Colonels

37th annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT-TV Pike County Bowl
37th annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT-TV Pike County Bowl
By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 27, 2022
BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Game one of the 2022 Community Trust Bank Pike County Bowl went off without a hitch...the same could not be said for the nightcap.

And it truly became a nightcap, with the game not kicking off until nearly 11:00pm thanks to lingering lightning delays.

However, after a bit of a slow start, Belfry quickly took control of their contest against the Bourbon County Colonels.

Junior running back Caden Woolum found the end zone first on a 7-yard scamper, 7-0 Belfry after a successful PAT.

The Pirates added three more scores in the second quarter to make it 28-0 late in the frame, but Bourbon County, determined not to be shutout in the first half, made it 28-6 at the half.

The second half did not go much better for the Colonels, with two Belfry TDs in the third quarter, including a 51 yard QB run from junior RB Dre Young taking the lead to 42-6 and instituting a running clock by the final frame. Bourbon County would tack on an extra touchdown plus two point conversion, but would ultimately fall 42-14.

Freshman QB Chase Varney tallied three touchdowns on the evening, two of them sneaks at the goal line. Young tacked on another TD late in the third quarter on a handoff from Varney.

Pike County Bowl action shifts to Pikeville High School Saturday as Covington Catholic visits Pikeville to kick off the action.

