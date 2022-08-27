New bike shop pedals its way to Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Trail Town Bicycles is a new, full-service bicycle repair shop that recently opened in downtown Pikeville.

Owner Joe Vanhoose says the shop will repair any type of bike, electric or traditional, and welcomes folks into his shop to take a look around.

The shop opened two weeks ago and Vanhoose adds that he has been busy with curious cyclists stopping by.

“The past two weeks, we’ve been extremely busy, as you can see, we’re out here on ground level, everybody walks by, and everybody is curious,” said Vanhoose. “They come in and I’m out here, I can’t tell you how many people that rely on bicycles for their transportation come by here daily.”

Vanhoose said, with cycling becoming more popular throughout the years, shops such as his are an important addition to any community and encourages those interested in cycling to stop by his shop on Hambley Boulevard.

