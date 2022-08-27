Harlan holds off East Ridge in Pike County Bowl

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - The first night of the 2022 Community Trust Bank Pike County took us to Belfry for a doubleheader kicked off by the Harlan Green Dragons facing off against the East Ridge Warriors.

The Warriors struck first, getting an early touchdown and two point conversion to go up 8-0.

The Green Dragons answered quickly to draw the score even at 8 a piece. Then continued with more unanswered points, building a strong 22-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Warriors managed to bring the score back to 16-22 and had one last chance in the last minute of the game to level the score. However, they ultimately fell short as the Green Dragons took game one 22-16.

