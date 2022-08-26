WYMT, CW Lexington to carry ‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon

Telethon with live performances to air on WYMT-TV, wymt.com, WKYT’s CW Lexington and wsaz.com at 7 p.m. Monday, August 29th
WYMT Appalachia Rises
WYMT Appalachia Rises(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On the one month anniversary of the deadly flooding that swept through several Eastern Kentucky counties, musicians from across Kentucky and the country will join together to raise funds for those affected.

On Monday, August 29th, Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T. Graham Brown at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg for the ‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon.

The live event starts at 7 p.m. and will air on WYMT, wymt.com, WKYT’s CW Lexington and wsaz.com. In addition to live performances from the artists listed above, other big names like Trace Adkins, Dillion Carmichael, Lee Greenwood and Tracy Lawrence, along with Kentucky favorites John Michael Montgomery, Walker Montgomery, JD Shelburne and Wynonna Judd have committed their time and support to the event.

A limited number of tickets will are on sale now at macarts.com for $15. Donations will be taken at the door for those who are able to get tickets and be there in person. All of the proceeds of the event will go to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. For more information, or to donate online, please visit the Flood Relief section of our website.

At least 39 people have died as a result of the flooding that devastated multiple counties on July 29th. Hundreds more were displaced from their homes.

“We are proud to partner once again with our friends in country music to aid those impacted by this devastating flood. Money raised during this benefit telethon will be used to help Eastern Kentuckians rebuild. We know this is going to be a long process, and we want to do everything we can to help our neighbors,” WYMT General Manager Neil Middleton said.

T. Graham Brown has taken the lyrics to his song “Hell and High Water” and helped create the “Come Hell Or High Water” t-shirt, which is an outline of the Kentucky Commonwealth punctuated by the words Kentucky Strong! You can order those here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash sends two to a hospital.
Early morning car crash sends two people to hospital, dispatch says
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
Phoenix the dog with Kelly Smith
Dog owner finds pet safe in unusual spot after flooding
‘It saddens us’: Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds closed for the season
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming

Latest News

Dispatch confirms that police responded to a report of shots fired near the area of Clay Street...
Officials identify victims in Henderson mass shooting
Kentucky lawmakers pass flood relief bill, Gov. Andy Beshear signs legislation
WYMT Appalachia Rises
‘Appalachia Rises | Week of Giving’ announcement
Combs ex-wife was denied her FEMA application, they said she didn't own the home and couldn't...
Four weeks later, Letcher County man still seeking help fixing destroyed home