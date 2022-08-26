Weekend forecast: hot and humid with spotty storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weekend is finally upon us and, weather-wise, it also means that summer weather is back in the forecast as highs continue to climb back above normal.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to watch tonight’s spotty to scattered storms closely, as we don’t want lightning to delay any more football games like last week. The good news, though, is that showers and storms should mostly diminish past sunset as we lose the good forcing. However, the mild and muggy air will continue overnight as we watch overnight lows fall back into the middle and upper 60s with plenty of patchy fog under partly cloudy skies.

Storms are back to a spotty affair as we head into the day on Saturday. Our main forcing is to the east, but we still have plenty of heat and humidity to deal with. This will make for a warm and humid Saturday as a mix of sun and clouds gets us back up into the middle and upper 80s. Any storms that pop up will be rather isolated but could still provide some brief heavy rain. We’re back to the usual partly cloudy skies with patchy fog overnight with lows in the upper 60s to near 70º.

Into Next Week

So far looking like a carbon copy of Saturday as we head into the day on Sunday. Warm and humid with plenty of sunshine as highs get back up close to 90º. A spotty storm or two is possible, but most remain on the drier side as everyone stays on the muggy side. Middle and upper 60s can once again be expected overnight with our muggy air in place.

Our pattern shifts back to favoring the potential for afternoon showers and storms as we head into the day on Monday, a consistent theme as we head through the first half of the new work week. Highs will remain on the warm and muggy side as we head through the early week, into the middle and upper 80s. We’ll try to cool things down in the second half of the week as a much more pleasant airmass tries to nose into the region.

