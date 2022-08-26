Wayne County woman arrested after stealing three cars

Roseanna I. Adams
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Monticello Police Department were busy Friday morning trying to find three stolen cars.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., someone called Wayne County 911 to report a stolen car.

The car was taken from South Main Street. It was later found on KY-90 West near Senture.

Another stolen car call came in shortly after 1:30 a.m. from Greenbriar Loop Road.

Deputies later found the car in a field. Officials said the car was run through a fence and abandoned.

A third car was reported stolen shortly after 7:00 a.m.

The car was taken from Slat Lane off Greenbriar Loop Road.

Officials believed the car was headed towards the Murl community on KY-1546.

Just before 11:00 a.m., officials found the suspect at a home on KY-90 West.

Roseanna I. Adams was arrested and charged with two counts of theft and criminal mischief.

Officials said more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

