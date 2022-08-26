WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week from Night 1 of the Pike County Bowl

WYMT Game of the Week
WYMT Game of the Week(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Updated: 1 hour ago
BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - It is an action packed double doubleheader on the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week this week.

Our crew is live at the first night of the Pike County Bowl with the first of two games kicking off at 6:35 p.m. Friday at Belfry High School.

First off, we start with the Harlan Green Dragons taking on the East Ridge Warriors at 6:35 p.m., and another big game right after: the Bourbon County Colonels against the defending Class 3A State Champion Belfry Pirates.

You can watch all the action starting at 6:30 p.m. on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, over-the-air channel 57.2 (check your local cable listings for the channel number in your area). You can also watch the games right here on WYMT.com and in the livestream player above.

And we are not done after tonight! Our crew packs up and heads to Pikeville High School Saturday night for the second doubleheader of the weekend. Defending Class 1A State Champs Pikeville take their home field to face off against Covington Catholic, with Pike Central taking on Shelby Valley in the nightcap. Tomorrow night’s action starts at 7:00 p.m. as well on H&I and WYMT.com!

