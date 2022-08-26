Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot

Police are investigating after shots were fired in the parking lot of Fayette Mall.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after someone fired shots in the parking lot of Fayette Mall.

It happened around 4:24 p.m. Friday outside Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Police said shots were fired between a couple of vehicles following each other. Police said an unoccupied vehicle uninvolved in the incident had property damage as a result of the shots fired.

There have been no reports of any injuries and no suspects have been located at this time.

The mall is open as normal right now.

