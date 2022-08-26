Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after someone fired shots in the parking lot of Fayette Mall.

It happened around 4:24 p.m. Friday outside Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Police said shots were fired between a couple of vehicles following each other. Police said an unoccupied vehicle uninvolved in the incident had property damage as a result of the shots fired.

There have been no reports of any injuries and no suspects have been located at this time.

The mall is open as normal right now.

Happening now-Lexington Police have an area outside of Fayette Mall taped off. We’ve seen gun shell casings in the parking lot and a car with shattered windows. We spoke with people inside who said they left the mall after hearing shots were being fired outside. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/gKcqfIGhin — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) August 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.