Scattered storms roll in for Football Friday, hot and humid this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few storms are already trying to cross the border this morning and we could see a few more at times today. Keep your rain gear handy.

Today and Tonight

Look for some fog this morning with temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 60s. Most of us will see a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day, but the warmer we get, the better the chances for widely scattered showers and storms. Some of you might not see a drop of rain while others get soaked. Highs should top out in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

Tonight, skies will slowly clear after some early stray showers. Keep those rain jackets and ponchos handy if you’re heading out to the games. Hopefully, you won’t need them. Lows will drop into the mid-60s and, you guessed it, more fog is possible late.

Weekend Forecast

Both weekend days look drier, but hotter. Highs will slowly trend upward and could approach the 90-degree mark on Sunday. Let’s hope we don’t get that warm because we’re THIS close to getting out of August without a 90-degree day, which is very unusual. Stray chances for showers are around both days, especially in the heat of the day under mainly sunny skies. Lows will drop into the upper 60s Saturday night and to near 70 on Sunday night.

Extended Forecast

Our steamy trend looks to continue into early next week before an approaching system will knock us back a peg or two to wrap up the month. Look for sun and clouds on Monday with rain chances moving in late in the day. Highs will stick knock on the 90-degree door before dropping into the low 70s.

The system we talked about above will likely stick around through much of Tuesday, bringing better chances for showers and storms. Consider this your First Alert for some action. We will continue to track it through the weekend and bring you the latest info as it comes in. Highs will still try to get into the upper 80s on Tuesday before dropping into the 60s overnight.

