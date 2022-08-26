Recent EKU football transfer accused of robbing postal worker

Marquae Kirkendoll
Marquae Kirkendoll(Eastern Kentucky University)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An Eastern Kentucky University football player is facing federal charges.

Marquae Kirkendoll was arrested Wednesday.

Kirkendoll is a sophomore transfer from the University of New Mexico.

According to an indictment, he and another man robbed a postal worker in New Mexico back in January. A gun was allegedly involved.

Kirkendoll is facing multiple charges.

EKU Athletics says he is indefinitely suspended.

He’s already been removed from the school’s online football roster.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash sends two to a hospital.
Early morning car crash sends two people to hospital, dispatch says
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
Phoenix the dog with Kelly Smith
Dog owner finds pet safe in unusual spot after flooding
‘It saddens us’: Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds closed for the season
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming

Latest News

WYMT Appalachia Rises
WYMT, CW Lexington to carry ‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon
Dispatch confirms that police responded to a report of shots fired near the area of Clay Street...
Henderson officials identify victims in Harbor House deadly shooting
Kentucky lawmakers pass flood relief bill, Gov. Andy Beshear signs legislation
WYMT Appalachia Rises
‘Appalachia Rises | Week of Giving’ announcement
Combs ex-wife was denied her FEMA application, they said she didn't own the home and couldn't...
Four weeks later, Letcher County man still seeking help fixing destroyed home