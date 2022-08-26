Prestonsburg’s Anna Burchett breaks career goals record

By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Anna Burchett needed only four goals on Thursday to make history and she delivered.

The Prestonsburg midfielder and forward fired off four goals in the Blackcats’ 7-1 win over Martin County to reach the magic number of 218 career goals, making her the KHSAA girls soccer all-time goals leader.

Burchett passes Henderson County’s Maddie Griggs’ record of 217 career goals, a record that has held since 2018.

Burchett has scored 22 goals this season so far, averaging 3.67 goals per game. She has committed to Ohio University for college.

