Police: 3-year-old shoots himself after getting gun from unlocked case

A toddler shot himself while playing with gun, police say. (SOURCE: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Tuberville and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A toddler in Florida shot and killed himself while playing with a gun he was able to get his hands on, according to police.

The Gainesville Police Department said the 3-year-old child grabbed a gun from an unlocked gun case inside a home in the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community on Wednesday.

WCJB reports the gun went off at around 6 p.m. and hit the child.

Police said two other juveniles witnessed the shooting.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Detectives are investigating the incident. Authorities gave no immediate word if any charges would be filed.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Letcher County nurse, former coroner arrested on felony assault charges
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
Car crash sends two to a hospital.
Early morning car crash sends two people to hospital, dispatch says
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad
Laurel County woman injured after lawnmower flips over on top of her
Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room

Latest News

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Jonah Williams (92) attempts to hold back Rams defensive...
VIDEO: Brawl breaks out between Bengals, Rams during practice
Relatives say a couple from Virginia was killed in a head-on crash while visiting Hawaii.
Loved ones remember ‘amazing’ couple killed in head-on crash while visiting Hawaii
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden rallies for Democrats, slams ‘semi-fascism’ in GOP
Volunteers coming from around the nation to help with flood recovery in EKY