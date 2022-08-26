Mudslide concerns spreading across EKY after flood

Mudslide in EKY
Mudslide in EKY
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountainsides across the region are chipping away day by day after the flood.

Homes that were not damaged by flood water are now in danger of being taken out by mud and rocks.

“This is our hillside, and this is what’s left after the flood. There was a lot of mud, and rocks and tree stumps that had washed all the way down against our house,” Tiffany Bentley, a homeowner in McRoberts, said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Homeowners are now working tirelessly to keep mud from crashing into their homes.

“It’s all the time draining and coming down here and we just have to ditch it out 24/7,” Oscar McCown, another homeowner in Letcher County, said.

The problem did not necessarily start after the flood, but the flood escalated an issue coming from abandoned coal mines.

“Right here we have all the gravel that is from the water and stuff that’s red. I guess that’s from iron in the water if it is coming from an old mine or something. But the whole yard, and coming this way the water flooded us out, is still red,” McCown said.

Both McCown and Bentley are concerned they might not get any help from recovery agencies.

