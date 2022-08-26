Kentucky-Louisville rivalry to be renewed on New Year’s Eve

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The infamous Bluegrass rivalry will return in 2022.

Kentucky will host the Louisville Cardinals on December 31 at noon on CBS.

While the Cardinals and Wildcats were scheduled to play their rivalry game in Louisville in 2022, COVID-related issues forced last year’s matchup in Lexington to be canceled, and the schools agreed to move the planned schedule a year forward and play this year’s New Year’s Eve contest in Lexington.

Louisville won the last meeting 62-59 in Louisville on Dec. 26, 2020, but the Wildcats have a 37-17 series advantage. The two teams had not met in regular season play for 62 years before the current series was renewed in 1983. The rivals had played all 38 seasons since then until last year’s missed contest broke the streak.

