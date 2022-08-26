Kentucky legislature passes flood relief bill

(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers have passed a flood relief plan.

Friday morning, both House and Senate budget committees passed the same version of the legislation out of their respective committees. The House panel passed it 21 to 0, the Senate followed suit 10 to 0.

The full House passed the bill unanimously. The full Senate passed it 35 to 1.

The bill will now go to Gov. Andy Beshear for his signature.

The bill includes $213 million for various flood relief infrastructure plans, focusing on repairing roads, bridges, water systems and help for cities, counties and schools in the region.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash sends two to a hospital.
Early morning car crash sends two people to hospital, dispatch says
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
Phoenix the dog with Kelly Smith
Dog owner finds pet safe in unusual spot after flooding
‘It saddens us’: Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds closed for the season
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming

Latest News

‘Appalachia Rises | Week of Giving’ announcement
‘Appalachia Rises | Week of Giving’ announcement
Dispatch confirms that police responded to a report of shots fired near the area of Clay Street...
Officials identify victims in Henderson mass shooting
Combs ex-wife was denied her FEMA application, they said she didn't own the home and couldn't...
Four weeks later, Letcher County man still seeking help fixing destroyed home
Letcher Home
Four weeks later, Letcher County man still seeking help fixing destroyed home