Kentucky Humane Society pet retreat takes in over 70 animals from EKY shelters

72 Animals From Desperate Eastern Kentucky Shelters To Arrive at KHS Pet Retreat
72 Animals From Desperate Eastern Kentucky Shelters To Arrive at KHS Pet Retreat(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society took in more than 70 animals from shelters in Eastern Kentucky Thursday that continue to be overwhelmed in the aftermath of the deadly flooding.

After floods ravaged EKY communities nearly a month ago, there were more than 250 homeless animals at various shelters. KHS said more animals are expected to arrive at those shelters as displaced animals continue to be brought in.

This is the second time animals have arrived since the flooding happened.

Animals that arrived at KHS’ Pet Retreat in J-Town Thursday were up for adoption before the flooding. They were surrendered by their owners, or have been in the shelters for more than 30 days.

”If you’re interested in adopting, now is the time,” Sara Brown Meehan with KHS said. “There are so many animals coming into shelters both in Louisville and Kentucky and really throughout the nation because everyone is at capacity. So, if you’re interested in adopting, now is the time. The best thing you can do is adopt of foster an animal.”

The animals include dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.

Once they are fully vetted and receive medical care, some animals will go up for adoption or foster locally, while others will be transported to shelters outside the region that have room for them.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash sends two to a hospital.
Early morning car crash sends two people to hospital, dispatch says
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
‘It saddens us’: Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds closed for the season
Phoenix the dog with Kelly Smith
Dog owner finds pet safe in unusual spot after flooding
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming

Latest News

Dispatch confirms that police responded to a report of shots fired near the area of Clay Street...
Officials: 2 dead, 2 others injured after shooting in Henderson; Suspect in custody
Donald Shelton
Escaped Barren County inmate found in Pulaski County
WYMT First Alert Weather
Scattered storms roll in for Football Friday, hot and humid this weekend
Coal mining accident
West Virginia coal miner died in fall after supply car hit
Neon Victim - 11:00 p.m.
Neon Victim - 11:00 p.m.