Jackson Co. students creating sheds for eastern Ky. flood victims

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than four weeks after the eastern Kentucky flood, communities are still struggling. But thanks to one generous teacher, high school students in Jackson County are helping flood victims in a unique way.

Marvin Wilder and Gerald Maupin are teachers at Jackson County Area Technology Center. With the help of their students, they’re using saws, screws, and compassion to build storage units for eastern Kentucky flood victims.

“Told my classes about how bad it was, it was devastating and they all wanted to help. What can we do to help?” Wilder said.

With a little teamwork, they decided to take what they learn in school and put it to work.

Students sketched out a plan in the classroom, got their tools, and got to work on making an 8 by 16 foot shed from the ground up.

Students in the class, like Noah Weaver, said this project isn’t just another school assignment, it’s an opportunity to give back to neighbors in need.

“It’s great, I mean I usually do this every day. We usually take on little things, but this, this has got to be at the top of the list,” Weaver said.

With their demo unit complete, they are putting it on display for people to see the work they’re doing. And they’re making more room for their next shed, so they can bring it to people in Fleming-Neon sometime in the near future.

“Do onto others as you’d have them to do onto you. And if your neighbor is poor then they need help. If they’re the victim of travesty and devastation then surely, people in eastern Kentucky can help people in eastern Kentucky,” Maupin said.

The sheds are funded by donations, and you can donate to their GoFundMe by clicking here.

